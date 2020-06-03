Les Davis was called home to be with the Lord May 28, 2020. Leslie (Les) Bert Davis was born June 28, 1931 in Fortuna, California. He was the youngest of seven children. His family moved to Knights Landing, California, while Les was in high school, where most people knew him by the nickname of “Skeet.” He graduated from Woodland High School in California before joining the United States Marine Corps. During his three years with the Marine Corps he earned the rank of Sergeant, becoming a Drill Instructor, training new recruits at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina.
Shortly after returning home from serving in the Marine Corps, Les met his wife-to-be, Glenna Culley, while “cruising Main Street” in Woodland. The night he met her, Les told his buddy, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.” And, after six months of dating followed by a six-month engagement, they were married on July 1, 1956. Les then joined the Woodland Police Department and served on the police force there for 23 years before retiring and moving to live in Dallas, Oregon, where he spent the remainder of his years.
Les is survived by his wife of 63 years, three children, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Les was very active in his church, Salt Creek Baptist, where he served in a variety of capacities over the years. He was loved by his family, friends, and church family. He will be sorely missed. But, rejoice in knowing that he is at peace, and free of pain, resting in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time due to the Covid-19 situation.
