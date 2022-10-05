Dec. 25, 1968 – Aug. 4, 2022
Leslie Paul McCloud was a life-long resident of Dallas, Oregon. He died unexpectedly on Aug. 4, 2022, at the age of 53 of a massive heart attack.
Les is survived by his parents Bill and Mary McCloud; his mom Margaret McCloud; his sisters Anne Simons (McCloud), Kimberly Scott (McCloud), Scott Scott; and nieces Amber and Kirstin; wife Sarah Lowry; his daughter Emily McCloud; and several stepchildren; aunts Lois and Bonnie, Candy; along with many more family members and friends.
Les was born Dec. 25, 1968, to Bill and Margaret McCloud. He graduated from high school in 1987. Shortly after graduating he went to Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Arizona. After working in that field for some time, he went to Western Oregon University to study Anthropology, then went to Linfield to study nursing. While going to school Les worked at Oregon State hospital in Salem as an RN BSN.
On Jan. 29, 1999, he welcomed his beautiful daughter Emily McCloud into his life who was the most important part of his life.
On Sept. 22, 2012, he married his lovely wife Sarah Lowry.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, and riding his motorcycle.
His family and friends loved him very much and thought the world of Les. Les will be missed deeply by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
There will be no service.
