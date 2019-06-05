A resident of Dallas for 48 years, Lila Marabell Davids, 98, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2019. She died of old age at home with her family.
Lila Marabell Davids was born on July 7, 1920, in Scott City, Kansas. Her parents were Clyde and Nellie Cook. She was the youngest of four children. June 20, 1942, she married Conrad Davids, and together they had three children, Norman, Carolyn and Kathy. Marabell was survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Marabell loved to serve and help others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and cooking. Her biggest passion was following Jesus. She was a prayer warrior. She was always praying for family, friends and strangers. She loved to read her Bible and share the word of God with others.
Our mother, grandmother and friend will be deeply missed. There will be a private remembrance at a later time.
