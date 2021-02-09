Lily A. (Unger) Goodwin passed on Jan. 28, 2021.
Lily was born Aug. 31,1928 near Stuart, Nebraska. In the 1930s, she lived with her father, mother, sister, and brother on a 640-acre farm. During WWII, the Unger family moved to Scappoose, Oregon. Lily attended Scappoose High but finished high school at Franklin School. Lily was elected Princess of her class at Scappoose High, and won the title of Miss Portland Bell when she worked at Pacific Northwest Bell.
Lily and Charles Goodwin married on Aug. 28,1948 in Kansas City. The couple moved to Scappoose in 1956. Lily loved dancing, music, and quilting.
Lily is survived by sister Helen; three daughters, Susan, Diane, and Michelle; four grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Private graveside gathering TBA at Columbia Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Scappoose, Oregon.
