Linda Hansen Jordan, 73, a resident of Dallas, died Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born April 24, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the second oldest daughter born to Betty Mae Kotter and Harold I. Hansen, raised in Provo. She attended Brigham Young Academy, followed by Brigham Young University in Theatre Arts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Dale Arthur Jordan on Aug. 4, 1969, in Salt Lake Temple. In August, they would have been married 50 years.
For over 20 years, Linda taught and mentored children in the Dallas School District. She had a special gift to reach out, love, and lift those children with learning challenges. Her efforts will forever be remembered by her students. She loved spending time with family, especially at the coast where she loved to watch the waves and smell the ocean. She was a member of the Cooper Hollow ward of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in Dallas.
She loved her family including her husband Dale, son Jess (Eralee) Jordan, treasured five grandchildren Jeran, Claire, Maren, Josey and Steen. Also surviving are sister Leslie (Robert) Brown, Betty (Bill) Gibbons, Patti (Craig) Phillips.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., both on Tuesday, April 23, in The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in Dallas. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please to www.dallastribute.com.
