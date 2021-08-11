Linda K Bullock, 70, passed away July 31, 2021, in her home from complications related to kidney disease. Linda left this world peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Linda leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Gerald Bullock, son Jade and wife Deborah; daughter April and husband Sascha; granddaughters Amanda, Maya, and Grandson Benjamin; Stepchildren Gerald, Matthew, Candace, and their beautiful families.
Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Dawn, brothers Glenn, Daniel and parents Edward and Katherine.
Linda was born in Texas in 1950 and spent her early years close to her grandparents. During her primary years, the family moved to California and then settled in Salem, Oregon, where she completed her high school years.
It was in high school Linda met and married her high school sweetheart, Don and had three children. As sometimes happens, that relationship was not meant to be. However, they both remained committed to raising their children and celebrating achievements.
In 1990, Linda’s mother set her up on a blind date with Gerald, and as they say, the rest is a 30-year history of love and support. They enjoyed church, traveling, beach trips, date nights to the movie theatre, dinning out, and silversmithing.
Linda spent over 40 years as a beautician. Five of those years were working as a teacher at a beauty school in the Salem area. She often said it was not a career but a passion. In the late 90’s she decided to sell her Salon in Dallas and retire. However, she could not stay idle and converted a spare room into a beauty shop for close friends and family. If you wanted to see her beautiful smile and head-tilting laugh, mention “haircut” and she would have you walking towards her shampoo bowl for a shampoo, massage, cut and or color. Anyone blessed to have their hair washed by Linda was in for a treat, her scalp messages were heavenly!
Linda loved talking hair, beauty, fashion tips, and makeup. She had the gift to gab, matched with strong opinions. She loved a good debate!
The only other thing Linda enjoyed more than hair was spending time with her grandchildren. Linda lit up when they were in her presence. She enjoyed talking and spending time with them as much as she enjoyed talking about them. Linda had a lot of pride for her family.
Linda’s other great joys were gardening, cooking, swimming, and going to the casino. If Linda had a place to plant, she had a garden. She was blessed with a green thumb and patience.
Anyone who knew Linda, knew of her various health issues in the last few years. Linda’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Debbie, Linda’s best friend and neighbor for over 20 years, for the selfless act of donating her kidney. This selfless act extended time with her friends and family.
Linda was very spiritual and knew her Lord and Savior. She had an unwavering faith in God, which she proudly shared with family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center located at 287 SW Washington Street in Dallas, Oregon 97338. All are welcome. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.