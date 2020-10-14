Linda Lange Saviola, a resident of Dallas, died on Tuesday, October 6th in Salem. She was born on December 30, 1959.
A memorial worship service will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 7:00PM. The service will be live-streamed to the Salt Creek Baptist Church in Dallas.
WATCH LINKS:
• YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ChurchOnTheHill97128
• Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HillChurchMcMinnville
• Website URL: http://bit.ly/SaviolaStream or https://control.resi.io/webplayer/video.html?id=6cd25ed1-c21f-4f2f-a19c-49305feb2b27
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nakalanda Project of Uganda in care of Bollman Funeral Home 694 Main Street Dallas, Oregon 97338. Bollman Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
