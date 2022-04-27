May 18, 1950 – April 10, 2022
Linda Versteeg was born in Salem Hospital to parents Lester and Ruth Versteeg of Monmouth on May 18, 1950.
Linda passed away quietly on April 10, just as she lived her life.
She graduated from Central High School and Merrit Davis Business School in Salem.
She is survived by her mother Ruth; son Christopher (Megan); grandchildren Johanna and Jackson; sisters Karen Versteeg and Jane Versteeg.
Linda will be greatly missed.
A private memorial is planned for a later date.
