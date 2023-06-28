Sept. 22, 1947 – June 17, 2023
Linda Mae (Greenwood) Hamer passed away June 17, 2023, at the age of 75, surrounded by her family in Salem, Oregon. All who knew her felt her warmth. She was caring, loving, hard-working, honest, peaceful and above all comforting. She passed from this life with tremendous strength after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Linda was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Seattle, Washington. She grew up on a farm on Lopez Island, Washington, with parents Charles and Evelyn Greenwood and brother Charles. She loved reading books and excelled in school while helping raise sheep and tend the family garden.
After a pastoral upbringing, she left the island to attend college at Lewis and Clark in Portland, Oregon, where she earned a B.A. in Sociology. During her last year there, she caught the eye of a post-baccalaureate in a field biology class. She married Ron Hamer on June 14, 1969, and they shared 54 wonderful years together in rural Salem, Oregon. Linda extended her education and earned her M.A. in Library Science from the University of Oregon and her teaching certification from Oregon College of Education. She served in many capacities as a librarian, including as a research librarian for the State of Oregon and the Willamette University School of Law, but the most fulfilling was her work as a library media teacher for the Salem-Keizer School District. She truly enjoyed her time with her great work family at Bush Elementary School. She loved reading stories to students in voice and costume, helping with research projects, and tending to her library zebra finches and fish tank.
Linda was a devoted wife to Ron, a loving mother to daughters, Terri, Ann, and Traci; and a grandmother to three cherished boys, Erik Jackson, Takoda Wheeler, and Evan Jackson.
Her ingenuity and can-do attitude helped her navigate everything in life from helping Ron build a pipe organ to constructing a greenhouse and raising fuchsias. She loved to read, cook, travel, and host family gatherings.
To her daughters, Linda was the ultimate role model, caretaker, homework helper, boo boo fixer, and class goodie maker. To her two sons-in-law (Mike Jackson and Mel Wheeler), whom she considered as her own children, she was the best chef and baker and always had a knack for having a pan of rolls just out of the oven right at dinner time. Her grandsons meant the world to her. From the time they were infants, grandma and grandpa routinely “borrowed” all of them for playtime, lunch outings, overnights and summer trips. As soon as they could stand on a kitchen stool, they were recruited to help with holiday bread and cinnamon roll baking. This shared gesture of love continued even for Christmas 2022, when the boys each returned from college to grandma’s kitchen to keep the tradition strong.
Linda has been laid to rest in a private ceremony and she will be deeply missed. Her family and those that loved her will carry on the legacy of love and kindness she graciously shared and the traditions that meant so much to her. For those that wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dallas United Methodist Church’s building maintenance fund, a cause for which she contributed countless hours of service.
