Linda Sue Runions (Wellman), of Dallas, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019, after spending time with her family and friends while in the Salem Hospital, at the age of 74.
Linda is survived by Don Harris (her partner of 10 years), sons; Sid Runions Jr., of Salem, Rick Runions, of Dallas, Tim Runions, of Salem; daughter Stacy Wellman, of Dallas; sister Florence Friesen, of Brownsville; grandchildren Teresa Hofstrand, of Salem, Jessica Runions, of Dallas, Peyton Wellman, of Dallas; and great-grandchildren Kaleb and Sam Autry, of Dallas. She is preceded in death by husband Sidney Gene Runions Sr.; son Donnie Runions; sisters Pansy Moore, Lela Hutton, Marie Brown; and brothers Frank Wellman, Ralph Wellman, Thomas Wellman and Mike Gunther.
Linda was born on July 23, 1944, at Bartels Hospital, in Dallas, to Jacob and Irene Wellman, of Pedee. Linda graduated from South Salem High School in 1963. Later in life, she graduated from the Academy of Hair Design in Salem, where she was eventually hired as a student instructor. Throughout the years, Linda had worked in a curtain factory and a video rental store, but her real passion was always helping people with their hair. She either owned, or worked for, five different beauty salons in the Dallas area over her career.
Her funeral is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Center located at 287 SW Washington St., Dallas. A burial will take place following the ceremony, at the Wormer Cemetery in Pedee. A potluck reception will follow the burial at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church located at 1486 SW Levens St. Dallas.
Arrangements by Dallas Mortuary Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.