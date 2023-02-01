Jan. 8, 1926 – Jan. 23, 2023
Lloyd B. (Hap) Baldwin of Dallas, Oregon, passed away at the age of 97 from natural causes on Jan. 23, 2023.
He was born in Opheim, Montana, on Jan 8, 1926, to Bertie and Guy Baldwin. He was the youngest of five children. They lived in the country raising cattle. Hap attended school in Opheim until he joined the army on April 25, 1944.
He served under General Patton in WWII fighting in the European Theater of Operations where he earned three of the five battle stars that were awarded. In addition, he was awarded the Bronze Star in the Battle of the Bulge.
Hap married his wife Patricia Sullivan on June 27, 1954. They had three children. The family left Montana and moved to Dallas in February of 1969.
Hap worked as a lineman, then an electrician until retiring in 1989 from the Bonneville Power Administration.
He was a life member of Jennings Masonic Lodge #9, and Naomi Chapter 22 O.E.S. of Dallas. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Hinsdale, Montana, as well as a member of the Scottish Rite and Al Kader Shrine. Hap enjoyed being active in Shriners for many years. Participating in activities ranging from riding in parades to serving as the recorder at Al Kader Shrine Center in Wilsonville, Oregon, for several years.
Hap was a member of SALT (Senior and Law Enforcement Together) for many years. During his lifetime Hap was able to visit all 50 states, and 11 foreign countries.
Hap is survived by his wife of 68 years Patti; children Lloyal (Tyrone) Harris, Mike (Jami) Baldwin, Donna (Monty) Weld; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Dallas United Methodist Church on Jan. 30. Hap was laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery on Jan. 31, 2023.
