Lloyd Hartley Martin, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died in Missouri on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Lloyd was born in Conway, Arkansas, on Dec. 19, 1942, the son of Leila and Leo Martin. Growing up, he had a close relationship with his grandmother, Irene Hartley, and credited her with teaching him how to live frugally. Though Lloyd moved to California, Arizona, and Missouri over the course of his life, he remained true to his Arkansas roots: he had a deep love for country music (“Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” anyone?), fried food, and a slow country drawl that inflected his speech, especially when he greeted his grandkids over the phone with, “How’s it goin’, darlin’?”
In his life, he was known as an idiosyncratic dresser, charming storyteller, accomplished woodworker, and dedicated police officer. When his children were growing up, he enjoyed coaching his sons’ little league baseball team. He was an excellent coach – and a mediocre umpire. He achieved everlasting fame for being able to repeatedly hit perfect fly balls over 250 feet with only one arm. Hacienda Heights Highlander tryouts were never the same after he retired his 28” bat.
Lloyd joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1965. In 1976, he helped establish the department’s – and nation’s – first Sexual Exploitation Unit of the Juvenile Division. As a detective, he approached his work with integrity and sought justice for children harmed by predators. He became an authority in his field; highlights in his career included teaching classes at Quantico, providing expert testimony in several states to help implement legislation protecting minors, and being interviewed by “60 Minutes” for his work. This uncompromising pursuit of sexual predators brought him prominence but also sparked controversy after he publicly criticized several organizations for what he said were inadequate efforts to screen the adults allowed to work with children. After political pressure from these organizations led to Lloyd being reassigned within the LAPD, he negotiated a retirement from the department in 1984.
As he settled into retirement, you could find him clad in his signature short sleeve Dickies coveralls, styled with white tennis shoes. This uniform served him well while woodworking and befriending (read: feeding) the local wildlife. Lloyd had a lifelong love affair with woodworking, and had a particular fondness for wood obtained from unusual places. Most notably, his family recalls being tasked with rescuing wood from inside dumpsters. Lloyd’s repertoire of craftwork spanned custom birdhouses, bowls, beds, coasters, utensils, rocking horses for his grandchildren, and abstract mosaics of branch cross-sections. Alas, in the vein of “the things you love hurt you the most,” Lloyd’s consistent use of power tools impaired his hearing later in life.
This love for crafting dovetailed with his affection for all animals. Lloyd built birdhouses and fed the bluebirds in his yard, earning their trust and becoming the companion to several generations of the same bird family. The trust was so absolute that the birds would literally eat out of his hands. This passion led him to establish a bluebird trail in Dallas, Oregon, to help rehabilitate the endangered Western bluebird. He also taught Willamette Valley citizens how to create bluebird-friendly habitats in their yards, and would give away the birdhouses he built. Besides bluebirds, he excelled at feeding other wild animals like deer, turkeys, and bobcats.
Though Lloyd never travelled extensively, he always made the extra effort to visit his grandkids while they were growing up. They remember his goofy side and willingness to make them laugh, as well as his annual call to serenade them with an off pitch, yet soulful, rendition of “Happy Birthday.” As a man who had a tendency to be gruff, impatient, and obstinate, he never failed to demonstrate patience, flexibility, and care as a grandfather. At heart, he was a huge softy when it came to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his former wife, Beth Manville Cook, and their children: Little Lloyd Martin (Julie), Jeff Martin (Michelle), and Robyn (Warwick) Burrows; seven grandchildren: Jacqueline, Jonny, Madeline, Samantha, Adam, Matthew, and Seth; and one great-grandchild: Eva.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jill Loustalot Martin, and his companion during the last decade of his life, Mabel Baughman.
His family will hold a private, family only Zoom service to celebrate his life.
The family asks that if you do choose to make a donation to honor his memory, please make it to your local library. Lloyd was always delighted to read books that he picked up from public libraries near his homes in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Missouri. Finally, the family would also like to thank the staff at the Brookdale Creve Coeur senior living facility for their care and kindness during the last few years of his life.
