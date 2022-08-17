July 31, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Lois J Shultz of Dallas, Oregon. She died at the age of 80 on July 31, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer.
She is survived by spouse Roy J Shultz; daughter Dena J Brown; son Duane W. Stateler; five grandchildren, their spouses; and three great-grandchildren.
She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Marion and Leta Frampton. She came from a large family of 10 brothers and three sisters. She worked as a CNA/CMA for over 30 years. She loved the Lord, her family and had a special love for music. She played guitar, accordion and piano, all in which she taught herself without reading a note. She felt blessed to travel with sisters singing gospel songs with PGMA (Pacific Gospel Music Association) and record a few CD’s as well. She was the root that held this family together. She will be truly missed.
