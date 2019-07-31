Jan. 12, 1930 — July 23, 2019
Lorene Loduska Taylor, 89, of Dallas, passed away July 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Vern and Grace Singleton, and was born in Bend on Jan. 12, 1930.
She was raised and attended school in Bend until her graduation from high school. Her only sibling was her older brother Elliott, who has proceeded her in death.
She married Robert Lyle Taylor on Aug. 19, 1950, and they spent 52 years together until Bob’s death in 2002.
She had a passion for animals, flowers, ceramic and canvas painting, reading, and above all spending time with her family. Lorene was a loving wife and mother of three children, Lyle Elliott, Steven Leslie (deceased) and Rebecca Lorene. She is survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, at Belcrest Memorial Park, Cemetery, 1295 Browning Ave. S. Salem, Oregon. Arrangements by Howell, Edwards, Doerksen Funeral Home of Salem.
