Lorene passed away September 13, 2020 of natural causes. Lorene was born May 21, 1929 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Roscoe and Dovey Weston. She moved with her family to Oregon at a young age. She married Robert Guy McGlaughlin, they had 6 children and adopted one son. She lived on a farm where she enjoyed gardening, canning, taking care of animals, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Oregon where she served, enjoyed friends and brought family to join her in the love of Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Guy McGlaughlin, 2nd husband Gene Virgo, sons, Richard, Ray, Jason and grandchildren Richie and Cody. She is survived by sons Robert (Rosemary), Ron (Debi), Rex, Daughter Roxanne (Clarence), sister Diane Yost, 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
Private interment was in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
