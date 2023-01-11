Jan. 5, 1948 – Dec. 27, 2022
Loretta Blum Janeway was born in 1948 in Orleans, Iowa, to David Blum and Betty Dowling Blum.
She married Dudley Janeway in California and they then moved to Dallas, Oregon, where she worked for Sears catalog store, then transferred to the Sears store in Salem.
In 1980 the family moved to Salem and Loretta volunteered at Morningside Elementary school, before hiring on with the Salem-Keizer School District, where she worked at the old Pringle Elementary School, the new Pringle, and ended her career at McKinley Elementary School. Loretta had a deep love for books and passed this on to many children over the years.
Loretta loved to travel, having gone on several cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean, car trips across the country to visit cousins, and her favorite place of all was Hawaii.
She was a football fan, cheering on her Vikings, as well as a Nascar fan, having attended the Daytona 500. If you were her friend then you know she was an avid phone talker.
Loretta was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister Janine; and her brother Marty.
She leaves behind her sisters Judy (John) Ivelia, and Becky (Steve) Anderson, husband Dudley; sons Scott (Ann), Jeff (Lori), daughter Kim (James) and granddaughter Baylie.
No services will be held at the families request. Donations can be made to the Willamette Valley Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.