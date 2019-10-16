Lorraine Viola (Troh) Gabel left this world on her last great adventure on Oct. 2, 2019, at age 80, in Independence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Gresham on March 16, 1939, to Henry “Hank” and Viola (Ruth) Troh. Hank Troh was a well-known pioneer aviator, enthusiast, instructor and aviation businessman in Portland from 1934 until his death in 1968.
Lorraine grew up on her father’s airport, where she followed into his footsteps and learned to fly at a very young age. One of her favorite memories as a child was the daily morning flight in her father’s bi-plane, looking down through the small holes in the airframe watching the world go by. Flying was a major part of her life, and she graciously passed this passion on to her family, friends, and students.
She graduated from Gresham High School and went on to graduate from Lewis and Clark College in Portland. Through family, Lorraine met Lyle Gabel, marring in 1959, and soon after moved to Maupin. Maupin is where they would farm wheat, raise cattle and start a family.
Lorraine started teaching elementary school in Tygh Valley. She would often teach two grades in the same classroom with a special emphasis and enthusiasm for science. A favorite memory for Lorraine was when she took her students on a class field trip to see the King Tut exhibit in Seattle, Washington. After raising her two children, Lorraine decided to continue her education at University of Oregon, earning her PhD in Math and Science to became a professor of primary education at Lewis and Clark College in Portland.
Lorraine was a lifelong member of the Oregon Flying Farmers, which included many trips to their international conventions. Flying in a small plane halfway across the United States was always a very special event. She has traveled across the globe by plane, train, automobile — and don’t forget boats! She loved traveling with her grandchildren to teach them to explore and find adventures.
She is survived by her love of 30 years, Frank Kummerfeldt; her two sons Henry and his wife Jamie; Doug and his wife Susan; five grandchildren, Kevin, Katie (Lopez), Bill, Renee and Tim (Chin); and her two great-granddaughters Scarlett and Graycie.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 1 to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, 500 NE Cpt. Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests condolences may be expressed by a donation to the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
