Mrs. Louise Peterson, age 98, of Dallas, passed away Saturday morning, October 3rd, 2020, at her residence.
She was born January 31st, 1922 in Maupin, Oregon. She was born to Laverde L. Shively and Frieda P. Neal Shively.
She attended Crossett Grade School and Willamina High School in Willamina, Oregon. She also took courses in business administration.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, Chesley (Chet) Peterson; daughter Lorena (Rinkie) Peterson; son-in-law Tommie R. Carpenter; two sisters, Lois Puckett, Lurene Kahler; and two brothers, Laverde Shively, and Neal Lamar Shively.
Louise was devoted to her family and full of grace and love. She was strong, determined and fiercely independent.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of God in Dallas, Oregon. She enjoyed traveling, camping, family picnics, trips to the beach, crosswords, and her bible studies.
She worked at Pulus Bro Cannery, JJ Newberry Co, and JC Penny. She was currently retired living in Dallas, Oregon where she enjoyed her home.
She is survived by two children Jimmie Peterson (Pam) and Virginia (Ginger) Carpenter. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, who meant the world to her and she loved very much.
A celebration of her life was held on October 8 at her home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to The First Presbyterian Church in Dallas.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribte.com
