The adventure we called Parkinson came to a close early on May 25. Lucille Feil was born in Deer Park, Washington, on Oct. 20, 1931, to William D. and Helen Peters Hiebert.
In 1939, the family moved to a farm in Spring Valley, Newport, Washington. She graduated from Newport High School in 1950. After graduating from high school, she attended Grace Bible Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.
In 1955, while assisting her aunt after surgery, the family home in Newport burned. Since there “wasn’t anything to go home to,” she remained in the Dallas area. In December 1955, she met Leo Feil. They married on Aug. 3, 1956.
Over the years, she worked as a receptionist for surgeons in Salem and later the Dallas Animal Clinic in addition to housewife and mother. After retiring, she volunteered for H2O, Mennonite Central Committee — Akron Pennsylvania, and the Haggai Institute — Maui Hawaii. She was an active member at Grace Community Church in Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Feil; her parents William and Helen Hiebert; and brother Don Hiebert.
She is survived by her sons Daniel, of Pendleton, Timothy (Nancy), of Dallas, and David (Kirsten), of Sheridan; and three grandchildren Justin Feil, Christina (Brad) Anderson, and Jacky Crosier.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 1:30 p.m., at the Dallas Retirement Village Chapel. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.