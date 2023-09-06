Lucinda Fisher Lapp

June 12, 1933 – July 14, 2023
Much loved and missed wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at home in Enumclaw, Washington, surrounded by her daughter and family following a fast and brave battle with cancer.
Luci was born in Sixes, Oregon, then lived most of her life in Dallas. She came to live with her daughter and extended family in Washington State just before Christmas, 2021. The four-generation household provided constant entertainment and pride for Luci who enjoyed being surrounded by five great-grandchildren. Lucinda leaves behind her husband Floyd Lapp; daughter and son-in-law Elaine and Norm Arnold; five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Luci was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Fisher and their son Rober Fisher.
A memorial service to honor Luci’s life will be held Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., at Bollman’s Tribute Center.
