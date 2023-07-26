Lucy Risley

Dec. 25, 1937 – July 18, 2023
Lucy and Jim Risley were married and lived in Arizona until the late 1960s when they moved to Oregon.
Lucy taught cake decorating and was involved with the Baptist church starting in Arizona.
Being born on Christmas day made Christmas extra special. She would bake hundreds of cookies and candies for parties and to give away. The house would be decorated from the ceiling to the multiple trees.
Lucy always had a kind word to say and quick to smile. She was very endearing and will be missed by many.
Lucy is survived by her brother Ned; daughters Cheri Hatfield, Tami Tarr, Teri Posey and Lori Anderson. She also has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with twins due soon.
Bollman’s Tribute Center was in charge of interment at Dallas Cemetery on July 21, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held in Phoenix, Arizona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.