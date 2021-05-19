Lyn Wilson passed away on April 17, 2021, after a difficult but determined four-and-a-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. His deep faith in God gave him strength and assurance throughout his cancer journey, remaining optimistic to his last day. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Elaine, daughters Christine, Juliette (Govind), and Victoria, and a beloved 2-year-old grandson Bodhi.
Born on June 18, 1956, to Raymond and Norma (Maxwell) Wilson. Lyn spent his formative years on the Ford Apache Indian Reservation in Whiteriver, Arizona, and then moved to the small town of Bayard, New Mexico. As a graduate of Cobre High School class of 1974, he was considered the best basketball player to ever come out of the school. Lyn studied Economics at Arizona State University and lived in the Phoenix area, where he met his future wife, elementary school teacher Elaine Mickelsen. As the church organist, Elaine first took note of Lyn as the “tall, lanky guy” who always arrived at the service late and sat in the back! Elaine and Lyn married in 1985 and made their home in Dallas, Oregon.
Lyn was a devoted father who was committed to helping his children excel in school and athletics. He was very proud of his three daughters for their achievements. Christine, a Dallas High School valedictorian, is currently a major in the Marine Corps with degrees in political science and nursing. Juliette, who received a full ride athletic scholarship to a D2 university and became a chemist, is pursuing a graduate degree. Victoria, the youngest, studied business management and works as a public relations specialist, in addition to running her own floral business. Bodhi, his first grandchild, brought Lyn a lot of joy.
A beloved teacher, “Mr. Wilson” achieved a Masters’ in Education and taught for nearly 30 years, specializing in science and math. He especially enjoyed teaching robotics and paleontology, most recently teaching at Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering just a few weeks before his death.
A self-taught builder, Lyn was especially proud of his three-story house, much of which was built with his own hands. Between his many rounds of chemo, he was still working on his home. Lyn was a WWII history buff, enjoyed watching football with his friend Mike Lechner, and frequently debated religion and politics online. He was an avid reader and his favorite authors included C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.
Lyn is survived by the family mentioned above, brother Ben (Anne) Wilson, niece, nephews and many cousins in New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A wonderful, generous man, Lyn will be dearly missed by his family, students, and friends for many years to come. His family plans on spreading his ashes in Ireland, a place he always longed to visit. A private celebration of life will be held this year, and a community event is planned for 2022. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
