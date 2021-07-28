Marcellus Andrew Paul Angellford (Andy) passed away on July 17, 2021. He was 79-years-old and was residing at the Oregon Veteran’s Home, Lebanon, Oregon. He died of natural causes.
He is survived by a wife, Wilma Jean Angellford, son William Marcellus Paul Angellford and daughters Gwendolyn Stone and Twiggy Sue Angellford, as well as seven grandchildren and a younger brother Carl Berton (Bert) Paul. He was preceded in death by his father William Marcellus Paul and mother Gwendolyn E. Paul.
He had served as a naval lieutenant junior grade in Vietnam where he took his crew into harm’s way, returning all alive from their tour of duty in Vietnam. Following his service in Vietnam, he joined the Oregon Army National Guard and served as a staff sergeant during which time he was deployed with his unit to Desert Storm. Following Desert Storm, he continued serving in the National Guard, eventually retiring after more than 30 years of military service having received several service medals from both the Navy and Army.
He will be buried with honors at the Willamette National Cemetery where a private family ceremony will be held.
Those who would like to make a donation in his name, should make their donation to the Sheridan American Legion-Post 75, 125 N Bridge St, Sheridan, Oregon, 97378.
