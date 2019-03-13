Alfred Maurice was born on March 11, 1921, in Nashua, N.H. Alfred painted murals for the National Youth Administration in New Hampshire and served as an illustrator-draftsman for the Army. In 1946, he married J. Dolores Robson.
Fred taught art at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., State University of New York at New Paltz, and University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). He also did two stints as director of the Maryland Institute in Baltimore and director of the Kalamazoo Institute of Art in Michigan. Alfred retired from UIC in 1984, and the couple relocated to Vancouver, Wash., in about 1990.
After the 2007 death of his wife, Fred decided to dedicate his estate to the educational enrichment of undergraduate students. A chance meeting with then-WOU President John P. Minahan convinced Fred to move to Monmouth as a visiting faculty member. Fred created an endowment at WOU in 2010 to financially support the Maurice Prize, an annual challenge for undergrads in which they can win $5,000. The first competition at WOU was in 2011. Fred later established a similar program at University of Illinois Chicago, and at University of New Hampshire.
Fred was predeceased by his wife and siblings. He is survived by a sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews. Memorial donations may be made to: The J. Dolores and Alfred P. Maurice Gift in care of Western Oregon University Foundation Office of Advancement, 345 Monmouth Ave. N., Monmouth, OR 97361.
No services. A memorial art show and reception will be held at Western Oregon University. Details to be determined at a later date.
