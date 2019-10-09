Marcia Lee Fisher, a resident of Dallas, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019.
Marcia was born July 14, 1940, in Dallas, the daughter of Edward and Dolores Hayes.
Marcia helped her dad to own and operate the cafeteria at the Willamette Industries mill in Dallas. She had many enjoyments in life. She had a great love of sewing, especially quilting. She was a long-time member of the Rickreall Grange. Her greatest joy in life was getting to spend time with her grandchildren.
Marcia is survived by her daughter Penny Smothers; Chad Smothers, son-in-law; son Richard Fisher (Angie) McNaught; grandchildren Spencer, Bailey, Cooper, and Griffin Hise, Levi and Alex Smothers, Bella Fisher, Connor McNaught, and Jody Walker; great-grandchildren Taylynn and Jayden Walker; and sister Sally Slack-Davis.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Dallas Cemetery. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family; www.dallastribute.com.
