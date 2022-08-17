Margaret Catharine Gentle Hall

July 17, 1921-Aug. 4, 2022
Margaret was born July 17, 1921, in Salem, Oregon, to Olive Elizabeth Schmitt Gentle and James William Gentle. She grew up with her younger sister Caroline (1924-2019) on the family dairy farm in Monmouth, Oregon. Her grandfather was Oregon Normal School Professor Thomas H. Gentle, principal of the Training School.
Margaret attended the Monmouth training school, the laboratory school at Oregon Normal School (ONS). She went on to graduate from Monmouth High School in 1939, and in 1941 earned a diploma in Elementary Education from the newly renamed Oregon College of Education. Students were seated alphabetically in the ONS education classes, and in one she happened to sit next to Joseph I. Hall (Joe, 1918-2004). They married on June 1, 1942, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.
Margaret taught primary school (Lincoln School in Corvallis, Oregon, Laurelhurst School in Portland, Oregon, Wilkes School in Multnomah County, Oregon, Baker School in Brookline, Massachusetts, and Webster School in Orono, Maine). She received a B.S. from the University of Maine in 1948 with concentrations in art and music. She continued her passion for art and music throughout her life as an accomplished violinist participating in various ensembles and as a talented artist in many media, especially quilting.
Returning to Oregon in 1949 when Joe became director of curriculum with the State Department of Education, they resided in Salem where their two children were born (Steven, 1949, and Madeline, 1951). Margaret continued teaching, concentrating on homebound children for Salem Public Schools. In 1961, the family moved to Scarsdale, New York, when Joe became a managing editor in the textbook divisions of Holt, Rhinehart and Winston publishers. Margaret navigated her children through school, scouting, church youth groups, music lessons, sports and drives into New York City to visit museums, monuments, attend concerts. Joe and Margaret entertained many out-of-town visitors including international students. Frequent returns to the farm in Monmouth kept her well connected with family, nature and familiar landscapes.
In 1968, the family removed to the Chicago area when Joe became Editor-in-Chief for A. J. Nystrom, producer of teaching aids for schools. Here Margaret continued teaching (Crow Island School in Winnetka, Illinois) and became art coordinator for the Needlecraft Corporation of America. She enjoyed supervising staff, developing new products, selecting colors, making models and creating catalogs for their needlework kits.
In 1974, they moved back west, this time to Palo Alto, California, residing a few blocks from where they lived in the 1940’s when Joe was studying at Stanford. Joe worked with Johnson-Dole Corporation developing applications for new audio devices such as the micro-phonograph. Margaret continued her artistic endeavors creating over 500 quilts for the organization Quilts for Kids as well as being owner and manager of the Executive Book Service where she provided executive secretarial support to businesses.
In the 1990s the couple returned to Monmouth, Oregon, residing across the street from Margaret’s childhood farm and became a vital part of granddaughter Clare’s life. They were very active at Western Oregon University (formerly Oregon Normal School), providing guidance and support for Gentle House (her grandparents’ home), the Western Foundation and the family. Margaret continued her lifelong interest in art, music, gardening and her many friendships.
Margaret will always be remembered as a kind, generous, and thoughtful person who treasured her family, friends and the natural environment.
She is survived by her children Steven Hall and Madeline Fisher; granddaughter Clare Olivia Fisher; and extended family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.