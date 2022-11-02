April 2, 1929 – Oct. 23, 2022
Margarete “Marge” Colton, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Marge was born on April 2, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Adam and Babette Scholl. Marge graduated from high school and then attended nursing college and graduated as an registered nurse in 1950.
She married Daniel Colton on Jan. 28, 1951, in Fairmont, Minnesota, where they lived for four years. Marge and Daniel had a 400-acre dairy and beef cattle farm in Villard, Minnesota. Marge would work on the farm during the day and at night she worked in the Douglas County Hospital Emergency Room. They settled in Dallas in 1976. Marge worked for the Polk County Health department as a RN and cared for babies and children for many years until she retired. She continued to support the health department, attending garage sales with her son Neil. She would search for layettes and baby blankets and would donate them.
Marge was a Polk County master gardener and loved gardening growing flowers. She also enjoyed cross stitch and quilting. Marge was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her sons Neil Colton and Dale Colton; daughters Linda Reinhart and Patricia Souza; along with seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel on Aug. 15, 2002.
Services will be Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Dallas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Dallas Public Library 950 Main St Dallas, Oregon 97338.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
