MarGarett E. Knecht was born Feb. 12, 1921. She passed away April 19, 2019, in Monmouth.
She is survived by son Mark Knecht, of Salem, and daughter Mary Jo Behnke, of Independence.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dallas Tribute Center in Dallas. Memorial services are pending.
