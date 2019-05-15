A memorial service will be Saturday, May 18, at First Baptist Church in Independence at 2 p.m. She is survived by son Mark Knecht, of Salem; daughter Mary Jo Behnke, of Independence; three grandchildren Chad Behnke, Merritta VanRavenswaay and Kristin Behnke; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Those who wish may contribute to the Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice, First Baptist Church in Independence or charities that benefit those with disabilities. Bollman Funeral Home is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com
