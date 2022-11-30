Maria Guadalupe Escoto
June 2, 1962 – Nov. 21, 2022
Maria Guadalupe Escoto entered into rest in Independence, Oregon, on Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 60.
She was born on June 2, 1962, in Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Leoncio Rodriguez and Maria Serrano.
Farnstrom Mortuary is taking care of the family. Memories and service information at FarnstromMortuary.com.
