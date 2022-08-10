April 5, 1944 – July 31, 2022
Born the first of 10 children to Refugio and Juana Zammaron in Valle Hermosa, Tamaulipas Mexico. She started working in fields at the age of 10, she continued working in orchards and canneries throughout her young adulthood.
Around 1964, she made her way to Sitka, Alaska. She worked several jobs at once to support her young boys. She spoke often of The Coffee Cup Café, but also worked at the VFW club and Revardes restaurant.
Maria met Timothy Huff and was married on Jan. 23, 1972. Recently they celebrated their 50th anniversary.
In 1975 Tim and Maria moved to Dallas where they raised their five children and continued a life of commercial fishing off Alaska and Washington waters. Maria retired after 35 years.
Maria enjoyed cruising, camping, and trout fishing. She also had a love for flowers in the spring. She also visited Reno, Nevada, as much as possible!
Maria is survived by her husband Tim; sons David Jackson, Hillsboro, Oregon; Dan (Valerie) Jackson, Dallas, Oregon; Donald Huff, Dallas; Dean (Judi) Jackson, Sitka, Alaska; and her daughter Cindy Huff, Dallas. Maria has 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
We will be celebrating this wonderful lady on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at our home.
