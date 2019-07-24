Jan. 18, 1933 — July 12, 2019
Marilyn (Dot) Cogswell, 86, went to her forever home on July 12, 2019, at Lancaster Village Assisted Living, Salem.
Dot was born on Jan. 18, 1933, in Milton Freewater to Fred and Betty Cook. She graduated from Willamina High School.
Dot married Ernie Oct. 30, 1954, and together they had five children. They lived in Coos Bay and settled in Dallas in the late ’60s. Dot was first and foremost a housewife; being a logger’s wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma was her highest calling. She worked for local canneries and as a seamstress.
Dot’s faith was important and apparent. She was a long time member of the Dallas Christian Missionary Alliance Church and then, while living in Salem, attended People’s Church for worship and Bible studies.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie and daughter Collette, and is survived by Becky (Norm) Parks, Doug (Bobbie) Cogswell, Susan (Warren) Lamb, Sunetta (Mark) Forsberg; and 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Her laughter was contagious, and if you were blessed to know her, you shared moments of laughter with her.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Dallas Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas at 2 p.m. Those who wish may contribute to James 2 Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1257, Dallas, OR 97338. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.