May 23, 1953 - Oct. 19, 2022
Marilyn Frances Easterday passed away on Oct. 19, 2022. in Dallas, Oregon, at the age of 69.
She was born May 23, 1953, in Alameda, California, to Joe and Mary Root. After graduating from high school she had worked at a department store. She met her husband, Don, in 1996, and they were married in 1998 in Arizona.
In 2000, they moved to Dallas. She worked for Polk County Vet Clinic for several years, retiring at age 62. She enjoyed traveling for her retirement.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Don; sisters Kathleen Torio and Doreen Penning; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family throughout the United States.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
