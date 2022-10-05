July 13, 1943 – Aug. 29, 2002
Marjorie “Jeanie” Ferte, our beloved mother and grammy, crossed over the rainbow bridge on Aug. 29, 2022, and was reunited with her husband, her parents, and the many friends and loved ones that preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Jeanie’s name to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Beaverton, or to the Oregon Humane Society.
A funeral service will be conducted on Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Beaverton with a reception following elsewhere (location TBD).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.