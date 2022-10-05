Marjorie “Jeanie” Ferte

Marjorie “Jeanie” Ferte

July 13, 1943 – Aug. 29, 2002

Marjorie “Jeanie” Ferte, our beloved mother and grammy, crossed over the rainbow bridge on Aug. 29, 2022, and was reunited with her husband, her parents, and the many friends and loved ones that preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Jeanie’s name to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Beaverton, or to the Oregon Humane Society.

A funeral service will be conducted on Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Beaverton with a reception following elsewhere (location TBD).

