Mark Daniel (Dan) Barnhart Sr.

April 22, 1945 – April 9, 2022
Dan Barnhart Sr. was born in Salem, Oregon, the third son of Delbert and Ruth Barnhart. His father’s occupation was logging, and the family lived in various towns around Oregon during his youth. They lived for a time at Myrtle Creek, Bates, Haines, and Burnt Woods near Philomath, where he attended elementary school. They also lived in Dallas and Meridian, Idaho, where Dan attended high school. While in the Philomath area, he loved to visit his maternal grandparents, Bert and Lela Theurer.
Following high school, he was drafted by the military and served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Honorably discharged in 1969, Dan settled in the Dallas area where he met the love of his life, Marsha Siemiller. The two were married Aug. 22, 1977, and bought a house in Falls City, where they made their permanent home.
Dan was employed at Tow Motor (Caterpillar) in Dallas for 18 years until it shut down. He tried a few other jobs in the transition to Lumbermans in McMinnville, from which he retired in 2010.
He shared a wanderlust for adventure he’d inherited from his father. Being an avid outdoorsman, cook and bullshitter, he loved to travel around Oregon and Idaho making new, and reconnecting with old friends everywhere he went. He loved hunting, camping, fishing, and photography. During retirement, he’d taken up prospecting over in eastern Oregon, and was always planning his next trip.
Dan Sr. will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. He leaves behind two sons Darren (Krisala) Fraizer of Idaho, and Daniel Jr. (Roxi) Barnhart of Falls City; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers Clinton (Linda) Barnhart of Idaho, Larry Barnhart of Texas; sister Betty Moseley of Texas; and nine cousins and their families.
He was preceded in death by both parents, and his wife Marsha Barnhart in 2013.
A celebration of life will be held at the Falls City Community Center & Fire Hall on Saturday, May 14 from 2 - 4 p.m.
It will be an informal, potluck style gathering. Drinks will be provided. Please bring a dish of choice, and a story or two to share.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
