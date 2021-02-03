Mark Edward Santa Maria, a resident of Monmouth, Oregon died on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Salem Hospital.
Mark was born on July 12, 1952, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of James and Marjorie Santa Maria.
Mark loved his job at Garten Services working in the laundry department; he was a master at folding laundry. Mark appreciated the Garten staff and he looked forward to going to work every day.
Mark loved dogs and cared for many from when he was a kid until now – Sugar, Soxie, Buddy, Casanova, and Gage. He loved going to the Oregon coast with his dog and did so as often as he could. It was challenging to keep up with Mark and all his interests: he loved learning about law enforcement, martial arts, medieval kings, politics, psychology, nature, and maps of the USA and the world. Mark enjoyed listening to music by The Beatles, Jay and the Americans, The Four Seasons, and Herman Hermits. He also loved watching a variety of classic films and TV shows like Bonanza, Laurel and Hardy, Matlock, The Ten Commandments, and Tarzan. Mark loved books about geography, presidents, bible stories, and animals. In particular, he had an extensive book collection about dogs. Mark wished for the world to be a better place – a more perfect world. He was curious, always asking questions. Mark was a wise, humble, and gentle man, with a pure and kind heart. His family is proud of him and we were blessed to have him in our lives.
Mark is survived by his dog Phil; sisters, Adele and (Anthony) Schepige, Donna Santa Maria; twin brother, Mitchell Santa Maria; nieces, Marie and Nicole Osterlund; nephews, Justin and Scott Schepige, along with his Ron Wilson Center friends and roommates, Roy and Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Danny Santa Maria.
A Virtual Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The Live Stream address is TBA. Interment will be in New Jersey where his parents are interred. Memorial contributions may be made to Newberg Animal Shelter, Marion County Animal Shelter or Willamette Humane Society in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family or to share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com.
