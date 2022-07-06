April 5, 1964 - June 23, 2022
After a courageous battle with cancer, Mark James Perkins transitioned from life on June 23, 2022. He was loved and is survived by his parents, Mike J. Perkins and Judy M. Baker Perkins; brother Steve W. Perkins and Dayna S. Perkins; his children Cassandra L. Goovaerts, Luc E. Goovaerts and Bradley J. Perkins; his granddaughter Hazel M. Goovaerts; his loving girlfriend Angkana (Aoy) Duangsri; and many more relatives and friends. All who knew Mark hold him close to their hearts and celebrate the life he led.
Mark was born on April 5, 1964, in Dallas, Oregon, and graduated from Dallas High School in 1982. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Oregon Institute of Technology in 1988.
Mark raised his family and worked in the Portland area, ending his career as a Quality Engineer at Leopold and Stevens, Inc., a manufacturer of world-class optics.
Mark held intense passions for recreation and for the friendships he developed. He built a dune buggy and loved the sand dunes in Winchester Bay, Oregon, where he drove his race car-like wheels of machinery at incredible speeds with skilled coordination. He loved to share camping experiences with friends and family, enjoying holidays and weekends among the trails, trees, and pond on a close friend’s property; affectionately known as “Kronkeland,” a safe haven for rejuvenation.
We adored him, and he was an amazing and loving son, father, brother, partner, grandfather, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. Although he will be deeply missed, his love and legacy will live through us in the stories and memories that celebrate his life. We love you Mark. “LIFE IS SHORT, RIDE LONG!”
Celebration of Life: July 10, 2022, 1:30 p.m.; EBC Church 1175 Howe St., Dallas, OR. Light lunch following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.