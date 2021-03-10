Martha Jean Bailey passed away on March 3, 2021, at her home in Dallas.
Martha Jean was born in Dallas and had lived there most of her life except for a few years in Salem.
She worked for many years as a legal secretary and enjoyed her work very much. She also enjoyed the many years spent at her property on the Oregon coast.
Martha Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Roy R. and Lily M. Plummer; brothers Kenneth and Merle Plummer; daughter Janis Bailey Armstrong; and ex-husband Wayne Bailey.
She is survived by her son Terry Bailey and his wife Marty; three grandkids; three great-grandkids and four great-great grandkids.
If desired, memorial contributions are suggested to the Willamette Humane Society.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20 at Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
