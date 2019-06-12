Martha Katherine “Pete” Schmidt was born June 1, 1926, in Meade, Kansas, to parents John and Margaret Peters. She passed on June 5, 2019, in Dallas, at Dallas Retirement Village. Martha’s maiden name was Peters and from an early age she was nicknamed “Pete” by family and friends. Her family moved to Oregon when Pete was a small child. They settled into their forever home on Cherry Street in Dallas and loved their new town. Pete went to Dallas High School and later worked at the local downtown J.C. Penney’s store. She was a member of Grace Mennonite Church and loved singing in the choir. She met a very special young man there, Alden Schmidt, and they fell in love. Alden and Martha were married on Oct. 22, 1948, and lived in the Dallas area all of their married life. Alden and Martha have three children, Tom (Debbie) Schmidt, Randy Schmidt and Sallie Bodine. Pete was a wonderful homemaker and had the gift of hospitality. She loved baking her famous cinnamon rolls, gardening, crafts, playing games, singing in church choirs and also ladies singing groups. She worked hard in many different occupations but the ones she loved the most were working for her children in their owned business. She worked for Randy at Kings Alley, a clothing store in Dallas, Tom and Debbie at the Dallas Dairy Queen and Sallie at Charis Bookstore, a Christian bookstore. She also spent time volunteering at West Valley Hospital. After Al passed away Pete moved to Dallas Retirement Village where she was reacquainted with many old friends and also made new wonderful friends.
Pete was preceded in death by her husband, Alden, and her “favorite” son-in-law Don Bodine. In addition, she was predeceased by her siblings, Margaret Simpson, Helen Balzer, Elizabeth Quiring, John G. Peters and Leona Wilson. She is survived by their children Tom and Debbie Schmidt, Randy Schmidt and Sallie Bodine. Grandchildren include BJ and Elaine Schmidt, Jered Schmidt, Tanner and Cody Schmidt, Dave and Nikki Hughes, Alicia Bodine, JD and Crystal Winters. 11 great-grandchildren included are Kylie and Colby Schmidt, Emma, Ben and Katie Hughes, Austin, Jackson, Charlie, Molly and Samuel Winters, and Zoe Bodine-Sibanda.
Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Dallas Retirement Village Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weekday School of the Bible or Willamette Valley Hospice in Pete’s memory. Private interment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com.
