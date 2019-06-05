Mary Elizabeth Casalegno, 67, died Thursday the 23rd of May at her home in Dallas, Oregon.
Born in 1951 in Cupertino, California, Mary received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from California Polytechnic State University in 1974. She continued her education at the University of Portland where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1979. Mary met Paul Casalegno, and after getting married they moved to Dallas, Oregon, where they raised five children. She worked as a registered nurse at West Valley Hospital before serving as the school nurse for Dallas School District. Mary retired in 2014 and continued her lifelong passion for horses, growing her garden, playing with her grandchildren, and planning her next projects.
Mary is survived by her two sisters, five children, and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. A memorial service was held at St. Philips Catholic Church in Dallas, Oregon on May 31. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
