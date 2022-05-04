July 17, 1938 - Dec. 15, 2021
Mary Ellen Houston Warren was born July 17, 1938, in Ontario, Oregon, and passed away on Dec. 15, 2021, in Salem, Oregon, at the age of 83.
She is survived by her husband Del; son Mark (Tammy); seven grandchildren; eight nieces; four nephews; several grandnieces and grandnephews and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Dallas Retirement Village Cascade Commons Room, 225 NW Jasper St., Dallas, Oregon 97338. Dress is casual and a light lunch will be provided. A private interment will be held at a later date at Willamette National Cemetery. If you are unable to attend, please join us for a moment of reflection as we celebrate the joy that Mary brought to each of us and those she taught and touched throughout her life.
Memorial gifts may be made in Mary’s memory to: Dallas Retirement Foundation, 377 NW Jasper St., Dallas, OR 97338 or Medical Musical Group, Attn. Richard Kuntz, 332 River Bend Rd., Great Falls, VA 22066-4140.
