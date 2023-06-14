April 16, 1943 – June 6, 2023
Mary Geraldine Mayes, also lovingly known as “Jeri,” mom, grandma and great-grandma - much beloved by her family and all those who knew her - passed away June 6, 2023, at the age of 80 years, at her home in McMinnville, with family near.
Mary was born in Dallas, Oregon, to Victor and Gertrude Hotchkin (Burton) on April 16, 1943. Her father, Victor, was serving in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific at the time of her birth. Mary and her mother lived in Falls City, Oregon, with her mother’s parents, Robert and Leta Fletcher on the family farm. They were reunited when Victor returned home from the war.
Mary attended the Falls City Grade School and Falls City High School where she met James (Jim) Mayes who she soon married. Jim and Mary moved first to Long Beach and then San Diego, California, while Jim served in the U.S. Navy. Mary spent long months living alone with her children in San Diego while Jim was deployed at sea duty. She gave birth to James, Dawn and April while in San Diego and Tina shortly after they returned to Oregon in the mid-1960s. The family settled in the Willamette Valley communities of Cottage Grove, Grande Ronde, Lafayette, Donald and ultimately McMinnville where the family lived many years.
Mary was the kindest and most generous woman anyone could have ever known. Her life revolved around family and children; they adored her as she did them. Mary was a loving wife, devoted mother and dedicated homemaker. She spent much of her adult life helping with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Jim Mayes.
She is survived by her four children James Mayes (Debbie), Dawn Crabtree (Steve), April Mayes and Tina Mayes; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her sister Loni Runkle and brother Merle Harvey (Diane).
In remembrance of Mary, she expressed hopes that she would be remembered for her love and dedication for her family.
Viewing was held on Saturday, June 10, from noon until 5 p.m., at Macy & Sons Funeral Home, 135 NE Evans St, McMinnville, Oregon, followed by funeral services on Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m. Graveside burial at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.