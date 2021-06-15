Mary Helen (Niccoli) Shellenbarger, age 76, passed away peacefully May 28, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 18, 1944 in Gunnison, Colorado, to Geraldine and John Niccoli. She attended school in Buena Vista, Oregon, and graduated from Central High School in Independence, Oregon. Mary married her longtime best friend and love, Larry Shellenbarger on Jan. 31, 1964.
Mary worked from September 1976 to June 2003 at Independence Elementary School, first as a teacher assistant and then retired as a librarian/media specialist.
Mary was a loving and devoting mother to her two daughters and their families. Joni and Steve Anderson of Hermiston, and Julie and Chris Austin and her beloved grandchildren Paige and Emma Austin of Sherwood. Mary is also survived by her sister, Danita (Dennis) Wolfe of Salem, Aunt, Judy Wilson of Albany, and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Mary spent her time gardening, cooking, supporting her granddaughters love of the arts, musical theatre, choir concerts and horse lessons. She was extensively involved with Polk County Saddle-ites, Served as Captain of Linn County Sherriff’s Posse where she received in 2019 the Linn County Volunteer of the Year award. Mary served as the Oregon Association of Mounted Posse Secretary. Mary become an Oregon State University Master Gardener in order to share her knowledge and passion for gardening with others. After retiring Mary served as a Central School District 13J school board member. She also passed on her love of books by volunteering with the SMART reading program.
Mary was a wonderful wife, Mom, Grammy, trusted friend, gardener, and cook. She loved cooking holiday meals to bring family together. Mary was an avid reader, horse rider, animal lover and was well known for her hard work and volunteerism, consistently giving in countless ways to her family, friends and community. She did not need much and asked for very little. She was content with a kind word, a garden, and a good book.
The family is planning a celebration of life this summer in Buena Vista. In memory of Mary and her love of gardening, her family would request planting a flower or tree at your home in her honor. Columbines and daffodils held a special place in her heart, just as she will always hold a place in ours. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.