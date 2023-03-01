April 2, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2023
Mary Holley was born on April 2, 1949, in Glendale, California, to William and Mary Howard. Growing up, she lived in many places around southern California. Mary earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from San Jose State in 1970 and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Western Oregon State College in 1987.
In 1966, she would meet the love of her life, Daniel Holley in San Francisco. They would marry on May 2, 1970, and would be married for 52 years. They were blessed to have two children Cadence and Kyle.
Mary also loved to spend time with her five grandchildren. Dan and Mary would spend much of their lives together on many adventures from California to Oregon, where they worked, golfed, and watched their grandkids grow and play sports.
Although being a wife, mom and grandma were the most important roles of her life, her passion for teaching led her to 18 years in the Dallas School District as a fourth grade teacher. She would live in Dallas for nearly 35 years.
Upon retirement, Mary would spend much of her life traveling and playing golf. As a member of Creekside Golf Club in Salem, Oregon, for 28 years, she was involved in many social activities and at one point in time, served as president of the Creekside Women’s Golf Association. She was also a member of the Desert Falls Country Club in Palm Desert, California for 25 years. Her golfing life brought her many amazing friendships, as well as four hole-in-ones to celebrate.
On Feb. 12, 2023, Mary passed away in Salem from complications due to pancreatic cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Lorainne Holbrook.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Holley; daughter Cadence Holley Fee (Sean); son Kyle Holley (Jana); and grandchildren, Kiah, Emmitt, Reese, Avery, and Madden.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life, which will be held at her beloved Creekside Golf Club on April 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. in honor of her birthday.
