Mary “Jane” Greenwood Woods, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Monday, November 23rd in Salem Hospital. Jane was born the third child of Margaret McPherson and Charles H. Greenwood in Eugene, Oregon, on January 21, 1927.
Jane lived the first seven years of her life in the logging and lumber camp owned by her Father in the Coast Range west of Eugene, Oregon. During the depression, the family moved into Eugene and then to Tacoma, Washington, before settling in Dallas, Oregon, in 1941 where her Father was the Manager of Pope and Talbot Lumber Company. The Company opened up the logging operation into the Coast Range from Ellendale.
She graduated from Dallas High School in 1944 after which she worked for the Dallas City Bank planning to further her education at the University of Oregon the following year. Those plans changed when her future husband, Robert “Bob” Woods returned home on leave after serving in the South Pacific as a Marine fighter pilot. After a whirlwind courtship of three weeks they were married July 26, 1945. They lived in Southern California until Bob’s discharge at the end of World War II and then returned to Dallas. Their first son Robert “Rob” was born in Salem, Oregon, in 1947 followed by the birth of their first daughter, Margaret “Peggy” in 1948.
In 1951 Bob was called back to active duty in the Marine Corp. during the Korean War and the family followed Bob to Miami, Florida, where they lived for two years except for a short period in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where Bob was stationed. At the end of the Korean conflict they returned to Dallas.
Jane was a homemaker and community volunteer for many years. Some of the ways she was involved included serving as Polk County Chairman for the Oregon Heart Association for eight years raising funds throughout the County for heart research. She was awarded the Gold Heart Award by the OHA for her efforts in the endeavor. She was Polk County Chairman for the Republican party for 3 years. Organizing groups to canvas Polk County to get out the vote. She helped organize the original Hospital Auxiliary and served as president for one year. She became a member of the PEO Sisterhood in 1949. She joined the Dallas First Presbyterian Church in 1942 and served in many ways over the years which included singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, being ordained as an Elder and enjoyed serving as a Deacon as well as helping on various committees. She was involved with the Red Cross Blood drive held at the church. She also worked with Cub Scouts and Campfire groups that her children were involved in.
In 1957 Laird Charles was born in Dallas and in 1960 the family purchased 15 acres off of Ellendale Avenue Her life now filled with a large garden, horses, sheep and breeding registered Collie dogs, 4H and open house for children, family and friends. Every weekend not spent at Horse Shows or the Willamette River was spent with family and friends on Woods Lane.
In 1969 Jane again joined the banking world where she worked part time for 14 years after which she joined her husband and son Laird in Woods Insurance Agency. She continued with the agency for many years.
She dearly loved and felt blessed to be able to be a part of each of her 13 grandchildren’s lives, Jennifer Tallon, Aaron Woods, Acacia Woods, Matthew Woods, Joe Woods, Whitney Woods, Marie Woods, Jamie Orsborn, Christopher Retzer, Jesse Woods, Brock Blacklaw, Brittany Blacklaw, and Ashley Johnston as they joined the family and grew into adulthood as well as enjoying also her chosen ones the 22 great grandchildren one great greatgrandchild. They were all very special to her.
Also dear to her heart were her nieces and nephews and her chosen children and their families and she so appreciated them including her in their lives.
Another special gift she so enjoyed and appreciated were her dear friends who meant so much to her and with her shared love and concern as well as laughter and fun times.
She is survived by her sons, Rob (Jill) Woods of Salem, Laird (De Linda) Woods of Tidewater, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great greatgrandchild, sister, Jo Bollman of Wallowa Lake, cousins, Bob (Dottie) Greenwood of Boise and Karen (Michael) Gee of Cle-Elum. Jane’s husband Bob passed away in 2000 shortly after their 55th wedding anniversary and her daughter Peggy Woods Retzer died in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Greenwood.
A very, very special thank you to my granddaughter Jeni for all of her help!
A special thank you to Tracy, Shelby, Madison and Gavin who have been such a big help to me.
I Love You!!!!!
Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. at Dallas Cemetery. Due to current COVID restrictions family and friends are limited to 50 attendees. We will monitor any updated changes to attendee numbers. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence go to www.dallastribute.com
