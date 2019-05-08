Mary Lou Hart, 74, a resident of Dallas, died Friday, May 3, 2019, in Independence. She was born on Oct. 13, 1944, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Gordon and Beatrice Laing Arthurs.
She met Charles Michael Hart on a blind date with another man, and they were married on Oct. 12, 1968, in Saint John. They lived in many areas before settling in the San Francisco Bay area for 20 years.
They moved to Dallas in 2002. Mary Lou was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for others and cooking.
She is survived by her husband Charles; daughters Christine (Marshall) Hart-Sowell and Rebecca Ayers; along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Carolyn (William) Vail and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother James Arthurs.
A viewing will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Memorials are suggested to Serenity Hospice, in care of the Dallas Mortuary, at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, OR 97338. To leave a message or memory for the family, please go to www.dallastribute.com.
