Mary Lou Johnson (Tarter) passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington, at the age of 84.
Mary Lou was born July 2, 1935, in Airlie, Oregon, to her parents, Charlie and Elma Tarter. She was one of six children: three brothers; Robert, Ray and Henry (Hank); and two sisters; Arlene and Tina.
Mary Lou married Jim Johnson in 1952, and the couple resided in and raised their three children in Airlie.
Mary is survived by her children; Terry (Tamara), of Bullhead City, Arizona, Chuck (Margie), of Terrebonne, Oregon, and Debbie (Kyle), of Vancouver, Washington; five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Johnson; her grandson, Kip Johnson; and three of her siblings; Robert Tarter, Ray Tarter, and Arlene Raines.
A memorial will take place on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence, Oregon. A reception will be held immediately after at the Independence Woman’s Club. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Mary Lou Johnson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Association 1-800-650-6219.
