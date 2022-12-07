Dec. 12, 1929 – Nov. 30, 2022
Mary Louise Davis, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 30, 2022.
She was born in Salem, Oregon, to Virgil B. and Lola N. (Strean) Frickey on Dec. 12, 1929. She was raised on a farm located just outside Colton Oregon.
She married Irvin E. Johnson in May of 1952, who preceded her in death in April of 1962, leaving her with a son. While residing in Salem she worked at the Salem Oregon National Guard.
In 1967 she married Al Davis, a widower, from Dallas, Oregon, who had a daughter and two sons. She moved to Dallas where Al served as pastor of the Dallas Assembly of God. Following a number of years pastoring in Dallas, Mary Lou served along side her husband in ministering to may churches throughout Oregon, often as the wife of an Assemblies of God district leader.
She is loved and remembered throughout Oregon for her gentle spirit, warmth, and smile.
Mary Lou leaves four children Melodee (Davis) and Verlon Fosner, Jonathan and Cyndi (King) Davis, Phillip and Celeste (Lyman) Davis, Douglas and Michelle (Harp) Johnson; 16 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for the family.
