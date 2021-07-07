Mary Margaret Gaither passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021 at Iuditas Memory Care in Salem, Oregon. She was 100 years old.
Mary was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Nov. 17, 1920, she was a long time resident of Dallas and leaves many friends.
Her husband, Sydney B Gaither, served as pastor in the Dallas Methodist Church from 1956-1962, he died in 1998. Her son, David died in Ketchikan Alaska in 2005.
Her survivors include daughters Joy Kelley (Michael) of Portland and Carol Luczycki of Dallas, six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
