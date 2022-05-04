April 29, 1932 – April 29, 2022
Mary Wareka Johnson passed away at her home on April 29, 2022, on her 90th birthday.
Mary was born April 29, 1932, in Elk City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Roy and Della (Mabra) Brown.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Walter Johnson in October 2012. She was the last survivor of her seven siblings.
She is survived by her daughters Judy Humeland, Patricia Johnson; sons Rodney Weston and Roger Weston; grandchildren Jason, Christopher, Kevin, Beth, Grant and Taylor; great-grandchildren Cordell, Savannah, Riley,and Aidan; great-great-grandchidren Jonathan, Sabrina, and Rykker.
Services will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center 287 SW Washington St. on Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. www.dallastribute.com
